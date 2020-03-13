Florida Department of Education Says Schools Out for the Next Two Weeks

The Florida Department of Education has directed all school districts in the state to close for the next two weeks in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The school districts in Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola Counties Orange County say schools will close through March 27, with classes set to resume on March 30th. Extracurricular activities and state testing will be postponed for two weeks.

Volusia County Schools says teachers in the district already have a plan in place if instruction has to go online. Students with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to self-isolate. Absences will be excused and makeup work will be accepted. Students who return from cruises or who travel internationally should self-isolate for fourteen days.

Brevard County Schools says no external guests including clubs or church groups will be allowed in school buildings for two weeks. All field trips and overnight athletic events have been canceled. School staff are deep-cleaning buildings and teachers are working on a plan if instruction goes online. Students who are absent with flu-like symptoms and who have a doctor’s notes, travel documents or other information will be excused. Students who return from cruises of who travel internationally should self-isolate for fourteen days.

Osceola County Schools says the district will work to reschedule extra curricular activities impacted by the closure. End of year activities like proms, grad-bash, awards night, and graduation ceremonies with large crowds will be reevaluated on a case by case basis. Teachers have a plan in place in case instruction goes online.