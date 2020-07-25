 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Department of Education Approves Third Learning Option for Volusia County Schools

Photo: Deleece Cook

The department approved a live streaming option for the 2020-2021 school year on Saturday.

In a Tweet on Saturday, Volusia County Schools says the FLDOE approved the Volusia Live, real-time live stream option for the fall.

That means parents will now have three options to choose from when it comes to sending their children back to school. Those include:

  • face-to-face instruction with health and safety guidelines in place
  • Volusia Live through the student’s school of enrollment
  • Enhanced Volusia online learning

Parents will have until this Thursday, July 30th to make their decision by submitting their pre-registration form online. The form can be found on the VCS Reopening Roadmap 2020-2021 website here.

Information sessions by grade level will be offered next week Monday and Wednesday, with two conducted fully in Spanish. Families can register for those sessions here.


