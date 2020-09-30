 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Democrats Respond to “Stand Down” Statement From Trump

by Blaise Gainey (WFSU)

Photo: Dan Edge

President Donald Trump failed to condemn white supremacist groups when directly asked during Tuesday’s debate.

Instead he referenced the far right Proud Boys, telling them to: “stand down and stand by”. Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Bobby Dubose says that’s unacceptable.

“His call to white supremacist group The Proud Boys to stand by, and telling his followers to go to the polls and watch them is straight up voter suppression.”

The Proud Boys have been banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

But on the social media site Parler, the group’s chairman responded to Trump saying he is standing by.


