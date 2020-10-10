Florida Democrats, Republicans Both Oppose A “Top-Two Open Primary” System
Florida Tiger Bay Clubs hosted a debate over Amendment 3 yesterday. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros reports the proposal would allow Florida’s 3.6 million voters registered with no party affiliation to vote during primary elections.
If 60 percent of voters approve Amendment 3, Florida would have a “Top-Two Open Primary” system, rather than a closed primary.
Many oppose this, including Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo, who says it would undermine the two party system and hurt minority representation.
“The initiative would penalize parties with multiple candidates. It’s a thinly veiled attempt by wealthy special interests to force both the Democratic and Republican parties to have fewer candidates running for office.”
But Glen Burhans Jr. of All Voters Vote disagrees.
“It’s not about the parties, it’s about the people. It’s about giving voice to three and a half million voters who are blocked out of the process from the elections that they’re paying tax dollars for.”
Both sides pointed out that if the amendment passes, the initial transition could cost the state up to $5.8 million dollars.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity