Florida Democrats, Republicans Both Oppose A “Top-Two Open Primary” System

Florida Tiger Bay Clubs hosted a debate over Amendment 3 yesterday. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros reports the proposal would allow Florida’s 3.6 million voters registered with no party affiliation to vote during primary elections.

If 60 percent of voters approve Amendment 3, Florida would have a “Top-Two Open Primary” system, rather than a closed primary.