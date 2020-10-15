Florida Democrats have voter advantage, but it’s shrinking

Photo: Michael
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats still have a voter registration advantage over Republicans, but it’s getting slimmer.
Democrats have just more than 5.3 million voters registered for the Nov. 3 election, compared to nearly 5.2 million for Republicans.
That’s according to a statistic released by the Florida Department of State. The overall difference is about 134,000 in favor of Democrats.
But that’s down from a roughly 327,000 advantage Democrats had in the last presidential election, when President Donald Trump carried Florida over Hillary Clinton by a mere 1.2 percentage points.
Florida’s 29 electoral college votes are considered crucial in this year’s contest between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
