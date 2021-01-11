 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Democrats Elect Former Miami Mayor As New State Leader

by AP (Associated Press)

Florida Democrats elect former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as new state leader. (via Manny_A_Diaz Twitter)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida Democratic Party leaders have elected former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as the state’s new party chair. 

They are hoping the Cuban American can turn the party’s fortunes around after losing two straight presidential races, six straight gubernatorial defeats and losses of both U.S. Senate seats. 

Diaz got 54% of the vote of party leaders Saturday. 

He replaces Terrie Rizzo, who had been chair for three years and chose not to run for re-election. 

Diaz is taking over a state party that lost ground in November’s election, causing some national political commentators to suggest Florida may no longer be a swing state but instead solidly Republican.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP