Central Florida News


Florida Democrats Blast Gov. DeSantis Over COVID-19 Roundtable, Panelist Dr. Scott Atlas

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU )

White House coronavirus task force advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas speaks to the media at a briefing at UF Health in the Villages, Monday August 31st, 2020. Screenshot: The Florida Channel.

Florida Democrats are taking Gov. Ron DeSantis to task after YouTube removed his COVID-19 roundtable for promoting misinformation. 

Among DeSantis’ panelists is Dr. Scott Atlas, an ex-member of former President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. Democratic state Rep. Evan Jenne is dismissive of Atlas:

“Having a radiologist determine how your epidemiology is going to work is like having a podiatrist fix your teeth. It’s probably not the best bet.”

DeSantis is calling YouTube’s stance hypocritical. Republicans in the Florida legislature are pushing several bills to go after Tech Firms over censorship. 

A plan promoting “intellectual freedom” is awaiting DeSantis’ signature. 

It blocks public colleges and universities from barring controversial speakers and requires annual surveys about free speech on campuses.


