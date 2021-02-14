 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Democratic Lawmakers Want To Scrub Same Sex Marriage Ban Off State’s Books

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Sandy Millar

Democratic lawmakers are working to repeal a Florida law that bans same sex marriage. 

Florida courts can’t stop same sex couples from getting married due to a federal ruling passed in 2015.

But LGBTQ advocates worry if that ruling ever gets repealed, same sex marriages in Florida won’t be protected. That’s because marriage is still defined between only a man and a woman on state books.

“While this statute is really not in use right now, we don’t want anyone to ever fall back on it and take our state backwards.”

That’s Boca Raton Democratic Senator Tina Polsky. For the past several years, her democratic colleagues have tried and failed to strike out the same sex marriage ban.

She’s filed a proposal to repeal the language but says it will be hard to get a hearing in the Republican-led legislature.


