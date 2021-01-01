 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida crime dropped, murder rose in first 6 months of 2020

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Popovich

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s overall crime rate went down over the first six months of 2020, but murders spiked over the same period from the year before. That’s according to statistics released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday. Overall, crime dropped 11.7%, but murders rose from 512 to 595, or 16.2%. Murders by guns rose by an even higher percentage. There were 379 murders committed with a firearm in the first six months of 2019, compared to 466 in 2020. That’s an increase of 23%. Reported rapes declined by 9.5%, from 4,224 in the first half of 2019 to 3,821 during the same period in 2020.


