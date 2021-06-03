 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Martha Dominguez de Gouvia


MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year.

There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday.

According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago. Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.

The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, that’s down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP