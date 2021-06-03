Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

Photo: Martha Dominguez de Gouvia
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year.
There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday.
According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago. Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.
The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, that’s down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.
