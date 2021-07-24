Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly again

Photo: Marcelo Leal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations again jumped significantly this week as the vaccination rate in rural counties where some of the worst outbreaks are occurring remains well below the state and national average.
The state hospital association says about 5,300 Floridians are now hospitalized with COVID, a 65% jump since last week and nearly a tripling since June 14.
Officials have said more than 95% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated.
The number of vaccinations administered has also stalled, with 58% of the state’s adults fully inoculated, up only slightly from last week. The state remains just below the national rate of 60%.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity