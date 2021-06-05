 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida courts get OK to lift mask, social-distancing rules

by The Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chief justice of Florida’s Supreme Court says the state’s justice system will soon be able to conduct court proceedings without masks and social-distancing.

Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an administrative order on Friday lifting the rules put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s top jurist says the restrictions can now be lifted because of increased vaccination rates and updated guidance from health officials.

Chief judges may drop the mask and distancing requirements in courtrooms as of June 21 and no later than August 2. The order also allows courts to take steps to lift the suspension of speedy-trial requirements.


