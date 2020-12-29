Florida couple tries to solve Christmas card mystery

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Tampa couple is trying to find the name of an 85-year-old woman who sent them an unsigned Christmas card detailing the good times she spent in their house as a child. She wrote that some of her best years were spent in the 1925 bungalow-style house. She wrote that she moved there when she was 8, and she has many memories of holidays in the home. Jeremy Beauchamp and his husband Dale moved there two years ago. They hope they can track her down and invite her to visit the home again. He added that they hope to continue making happy memories in the home.