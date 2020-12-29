 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida couple tries to solve Christmas card mystery

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: freestocks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Tampa couple is trying to find the name of an 85-year-old woman who sent them an unsigned Christmas card detailing the good times she spent in their house as a child. She wrote that some of her best years were spent in the 1925 bungalow-style house. She wrote that she moved there when she was 8, and she has many memories of holidays in the home. Jeremy Beauchamp and his husband Dale moved there two years ago. They hope they can track her down and invite her to visit the home again. He added that they hope to continue making happy memories in the home.


