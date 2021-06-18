Florida couple fined for displaying small gay pride flag

Photo: Cecilie Johnsen
ORLANDO (AP) — A Florida couple is being fined by a homeowner’s association for displaying a small gay pride flag in their home’s front yard.
Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari say they were issued a citation telling them to take down the flag or pay a $50 daily fine.
The Eastland Cove HOA in Oakland Park, Florida sent the violation notice on June 5 after receiving a complaint.
The South Florida couple says they had displayed the flag before and posted political signs with no problems. The HOA board says their rules restrict residents to only display U.S. or military flags.
