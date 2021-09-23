Florida county is first to receive a federal grant making up for money lost over COVID-19 mask mandate
A Florida county that bucked Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban and was penalized for requiring masks at public schools got a bit of boost Thursday from the U.S. Department of Education.
Secretary Miguel Cardona told Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon in an online call that the district will receive $147,719 to make up for money withheld by the state.
It is the first district to receive a Project SAFE grant for that reason.
Cardona said the president wanted to support her and her leadership in protecting students. He said: “We got your back.”
He urges other districts that lost funding because of CDC-recommended strategies to apply for the grant.
