Florida county is first to receive a federal grant making up for money lost over COVID-19 mask mandate

A Florida county that bucked Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban and was penalized for requiring masks at public schools got a bit of boost Thursday from the U.S. Department of Education.

Secretary Miguel Cardona told Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon in an online call that the district will receive $147,719 to make up for money withheld by the state.

It is the first district to receive a Project SAFE grant for that reason.

Cardona said the president wanted to support her and her leadership in protecting students. He said: “We got your back.”

He urges other districts that lost funding because of CDC-recommended strategies to apply for the grant.