Florida could shield universities from COVID-19 lawsuits

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Element5 Digital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools and universities that took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could be protected from pandemic-related lawsuits.

A bill unanimously approved by the Senate Education Commission on Tuesday would shield colleges from lawsuits filed by parents and students seeking a refund of tuition because they were forced to take online courses.

Several lawsuits argue students were denied the full campus experience when activities and in-person instruction were halted.

The bill also would allow parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade to ask schools to have their children repeat the grade for academic reasons.


