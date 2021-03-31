Florida could shield universities from COVID-19 lawsuits

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools and universities that took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could be protected from pandemic-related lawsuits.

A bill unanimously approved by the Senate Education Commission on Tuesday would shield colleges from lawsuits filed by parents and students seeking a refund of tuition because they were forced to take online courses.

Several lawsuits argue students were denied the full campus experience when activities and in-person instruction were halted.

The bill also would allow parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade to ask schools to have their children repeat the grade for academic reasons.