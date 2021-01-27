 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida could expand government use of drones

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: David Henrichs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The use of drones by Florida law enforcement and government agencies could be expanded under a bill approved by a Senate committee. State law prohibits law enforcement from using drones to gather information, with limited exceptions. The bill unanimously approved by the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday would expand those exceptions to  allow use of the devices for gathering evidence at a crime scene or traffic crash or to assist with traffic control. Law enforcement wouldn’t be able to use drones to issue traffic citations. The bill would also allow state and local agencies to use drones to assess damage after floods, wildfires and natural disasters.


