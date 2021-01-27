Florida could expand government use of drones

Photo: David Henrichs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The use of drones by Florida law enforcement and government agencies could be expanded under a bill approved by a Senate committee. State law prohibits law enforcement from using drones to gather information, with limited exceptions. The bill unanimously approved by the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday would expand those exceptions to allow use of the devices for gathering evidence at a crime scene or traffic crash or to assist with traffic control. Law enforcement wouldn’t be able to use drones to issue traffic citations. The bill would also allow state and local agencies to use drones to assess damage after floods, wildfires and natural disasters.
