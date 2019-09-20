 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Considers State Climate Assessment

Florida leaders are considering launching a state climate assessment that would measure climate change’s risk to the economy, infrastructure and population.

The effort is led by the Florida Climate Institute, which is meeting with Florida’s new chief science officer and chief resilience officer in the coming weeks.

Carolyn Cox of the Florida Climate Institute, a network of 10 universities, says the state assessment would be among the first in the nation, modeled after one in California.

“Even the Southeast chapter of the National Climate Assessment really barely talks about Florida, which is shocking since it’s the biggest economic player in the Southeast for sure.”

She says it’s not certain yet where the funding would come from. The Florida climate assessment would not be ready for another two years at the earliest.

 


Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

