Florida Congressmen Call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Release Names of Nursing Homes With Coronavirus Cases

Democratic state leaders and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to release the names of nursing homes with coronavirus cases.

Democratic Senator Gary Farmer says withholding the information from family members adds to their anxiety over the pandemic. The Florida Department of Health lists the number of cases and deaths at nursing homes by county, but not by individual facility.

Farmer says that’s not enough.

“Families are unable to really ascertain whether their loved ones or loved elderly family member is actually in a safe facility.”

Farmer is also calling a Florida Health Care Association request for immunity for these centers unwarranted and unconstitutional. He says only the state legislature could grant this clemency.

Alliance President Bill Sauers likens the current situation to a hand grenade ready to go off. Sauers says without testing and quarantine procedures in place, asymptomatic residents could be spreading the virus.

And Sauers says workers aren’t safe from an outbreak either.

“You know. What provisions are being made for the workers? What protections are there for the workers?”

Statewide, there have been 1,394 cases in long-term facilities and 126 deaths. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties lead the state in infections, making up forty percent of new cases.

To read the full report, click on the link, and flip to page four.

“The care and safety of our long term care residents, along with the caregivers who support them, continues to be our top priority throughout this state of emergency.” https://t.co/4Z9m86SN0I — FHCA (@FHCA) April 16, 2020

