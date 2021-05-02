Florida casts itself as elections model, but clashes remain

Photo: Cyrus Crossan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a state famous for election night fiascoes, Florida’s handling of the November presidential election is being hailed as a sign it finally got things right.
Even so, Florida Republicans are placing new rules on voting by mail, drop boxes and ballot-handling. And that’s causing an outcry among Democrats and voting rights advocates.
A GOP-drafted election bill passed the legislature on Thursday and GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will soon sign it into law.
Fellow Republicans call the legislation “guardrails” against election fraud. But Democrats complain it’s the latest in a wave of GOP-backed election bills that would disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color and discourage certain voters.
