Florida Cases Near 20,000; Volusia County Meetings Go Virtual; Lavender Council Supports LGBTQ+ Students During Pandemic: Your Coronavirus Update For 04/13

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Florida cases near 20,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

461 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to the figures last night from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has had 19,895 positive cases, and 2,672 people have been hospitalized.

Orange County has 949 cases, the most in Central Florida. The county has had 142 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Marion County has had the fewest cases at 92, 12 hospitalizations and three deaths. Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has had 110 cases, 27 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

Nationwide, there are 555,313 confirmed cases and 22,020 deaths. The country’s number of deaths topped Italy’s on Saturday, make the U.S. outbreak the deadliest in the world. Across the globe, there are 1.8 million cases and 114,09 deaths.

Testing capacity increases at Orange County Convention Center

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The drive through testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will be able to test more people beginning today.

The site can now test up to 400 people per day, up from 250.

The criteria for testing has expanded too: anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms or with underlying conditions can get a test regardless of age, along with anyone who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus whether or not you have symptoms.

First responders and health care workers, including staff at long term care facilities can also be tested at the site.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that the state of Florida would take over the Orange County site along with two other drive through sites in Miami and Jacksonville.

DeSantis said testing asymptomatic people will help the health department better understand how coronavirus is spread.

Click here for a list of other testing locations in Central Florida.

Volusia County Commission meetings go virtual

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The Volusia County Council will begin meeting once a week starting Tuesday to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Governor DeSantis’ emergency declaration limits the amount of people that can gather in county chambers, so Volusia County, like many local governments, is going virtual with its meetings.

Residents can submit public comments online, which will be added to the record and read at the meeting.

For residents who can’t participate online, viewing kiosks at the Volusia County Administration Center in DeLand. following social distance guidelines set out by the CDC.

Residents are encouraged to follow along on the county website.

Lavender Council provides support for LGBTQ+ students during pandemic

Daniel Santiago, WMFE

Mental health struggles and anxiety over housing are adding to the stress of quarantine for some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Curtis, a transgender sophomore at UCF, told WMFE he was worried about going back home to stay with his family.

He said they don’t know he’s transgender. He has been able to stay in university housing, but wonders how long it will last.

“If it gets to the point where I have to go back home, it’s really gonna suck but it’s a situation I’ll have to deal with,” said Curtis.

UCF’s Lavender Council, a student advisory board for LGBTQ+ services, is providing resources on social media and making members available to talk to students in the community.

Lavender council member Andrew Adams said they have done social media campaigns, started an LGBTQ + book club, and are posting resources from UCF counseling.

He said reaching out for help can be difficult.

“Some of the students who might be in dangerous situations will have access to social media or if they do, it’ll be monitored by homophobic parents.”

Adams said that keeping in contact with friends and allies can be one of the best ways of coping with self-quarantine during the pandemic.

Report: Before Florida Shut Down, Tourists Got Sick Here And Then Spread Coronavirus At Home

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

Governor Ron DeSantis has blamed travelers for bringing the coronavirus to Florida.

But a report over the weekend from the New York Times found the opposite was also true: In early March, before the state put a stop to large gatherings, people were getting sick here and then carrying the virus with them throughout the country.

“Florida has so many visitors from all over the world — including Europe and New York, which were places where people were getting sick — that the reaction from the governor and other public officials was to call for limiting those visits and restricting or at least tracking the people who were coming here and asking them to quarantine,” said New York Times Miami bureau chief Patricia Mazzei.

“But even before then, we were seeing people flying back and forth. And the virus doesn’t know any borders. So, of course, there were people who were going to be getting sick in crowds here and then going back home.”

At least 38 people got sick at the Winter Party Festival on Miami Beach in early March — and two of them died. People also told the Times they got symptoms of the coronavirus after spending time at Disney World.

“The virus is ahead of the public policy makers. Every time local officials, for example, were making decisions about whether to cancel events or keep people home, they were using data that was incomplete, if they had data at all. They were sort of making their decisions blindly.”

Mazzei said her reporting offers a lesson for the future: More testing is needed to understand how widespread the virus is so officials can make informed decisions about how to stop it.

Amid pandemic, Christians celebrate an Easter like no other

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Christians around the world celebrated Easter isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. In many cases, pastors preached to empty pews.

St. Peter’s Square was missing the crowds that usually gather to hear Pope Francis, who celebrated Mass in the largely vacant basilica, Some U.S. churches proceeded with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

In Florida, Nevada and Arizona, churches held drive-in services. And in Britain there was hopeful news: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital after a week of treatment for the virus. He paid an emotional tribute to National Health Service workers for saving his life.