Florida Capitol reopens after overnight bomb threat

The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is pictured
MICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state workers are back in the Capitol after law enforcement authorities shut down the building “out of an abundance of caution” when a bomb threat was received overnight. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Capitol would be closed to employees at least until 9 a.m. as an investigation continues. The agency said the Capitol complex was swept by law enforcement officers and explosive-detecting K-9s. The tweet said nothing suspicious was found. Officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence since an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity