Florida Capitol reopens after overnight bomb threat

by The Associated Press (AP)

The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is pictured MICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state workers are back in the Capitol after law enforcement authorities shut down the building “out of an abundance of caution” when a bomb threat was received overnight. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Capitol would be closed to employees at least until 9 a.m. as an investigation continues. The agency said the Capitol complex was swept by law enforcement officers and explosive-detecting K-9s. The tweet said nothing suspicious was found. Officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence since an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.


