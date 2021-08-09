Florida capital schools go against DeSantis, require masks

Photo: Liza Pooor
MIAMI (AP) — The superintendent of the school district in the capital of Florida says he’s decided to require masks amid an increase in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.
The requirement is in defiance of attempts by the governor to deter such mandates.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is saying the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold the superintendent’s or school board members’ salaries.
In a statement, the Leon County school district says it will exempt students who have a note from a physician or a psychologist.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity