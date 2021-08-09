 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida capital schools go against DeSantis, require masks

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Liza Pooor


MIAMI (AP) — The superintendent of the school district in the capital of Florida says he’s decided to require masks amid an increase in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

The requirement is in defiance of attempts by the governor to deter such mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is saying the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold the superintendent’s or school board members’ salaries.

In a statement, the Leon County school district says it will exempt students who have a note from a physician or a psychologist.


