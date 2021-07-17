 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida boaters could risk fines, prison by going to Cuba

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Juan Luis Ozaez


MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning organizers planning to launch a flotilla next week from South Florida to waters near Cuba that they could risk breaking the law.

The department said in an advisory Thursday that boaters intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison.

According to Osdany Veloz, an organizer of the boaters, the goal of next Monday’s planned trip is to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP