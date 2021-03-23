 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida bill would let victims track rape kit processing

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Maha Pau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could create a database of rape test kits that will let victims see the progress made in processing the evidence.

A House committee unanimously approved a bill Monday that would require the tracking system.

The vote came after powerful testimony from a 1988 rape victim who only found out last November that her attacker was a serial rapist serving two life sentences.

The forensic exam taken immediately after her attack went unprocessed. She said her attacker has been incarcerated for most of the 32 years that she feared he would harm her again.


