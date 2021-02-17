 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida bill would add gender, gender ID to hate crime law

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kyle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s hate crime law could be expanded to create enhanced penalties for people who commit offenses against someone based on their gender or gender identity.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee approved a bill on a 5-2 vote Tuesday that would would increase the level of a crime if it’s motivated by those factors.

The bill would also expand the definition of disability in current hate crime law to include any disability that creates limits on a person’s major life activities.

Current law only includes disabilities due to a developmental disability, organic brain damage or mental illness.


