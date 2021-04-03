 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Begins Vaccinations Of People 18 And Older On Monday

by Veronica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: Antonio Visalli

On Monday, Florida residents 18 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Jachles is a spokesperson for the Florida Emergency Management Division.

He says 16 and 17 year old Florida residents are eligible at state sites like Hard Rock Stadium or Marlins Park. They need to bring proof of guardianship.

“Whether it’s a birth certificate or whatever. They’ll have to sign a consent form for the administration of the injection and the screening form as well.”

Meanwhile, for now the FEMA-supported Miami Dade College walkup site is only taking people 18 and older. Check pharmacy websites for their eligibility guidelines.


