Florida Begins Vaccinations Of People 18 And Older On Monday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

On Monday, Florida residents 18 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Jachles is a spokesperson for the Florida Emergency Management Division.

He says 16 and 17 year old Florida residents are eligible at state sites like Hard Rock Stadium or Marlins Park. They need to bring proof of guardianship.

“Whether it’s a birth certificate or whatever. They’ll have to sign a consent form for the administration of the injection and the screening form as well.”

Meanwhile, for now the FEMA-supported Miami Dade College walkup site is only taking people 18 and older. Check pharmacy websites for their eligibility guidelines.