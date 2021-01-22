Florida begins to restrict COVID vaccine to state residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top health officer says the state will begin to restrict vaccines only to state residents amid shortages of vaccines to protect against the coronavirus. The announcement comes a week after state officials had downplayed claims that nonresidents were swooping into the state to get vaccinated. Florida was one of the first to open vaccine eligibility to members of the general public over age 65. So far, 41,000 of the 1.2 million people who have been vaccinated in the state were marked as out-of-state residents.