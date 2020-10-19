Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Photo: Element5 Digital
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting no serious problems as it begins early voting in much of the state.
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn Monday as voters awaited their opening.
One Panhandle county had to close one of its five early voting sites after the elections supervisor and an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Orange County, the home of Orlando, had its elections website go offline briefly.
Florida is crucial to both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.
A Trump loss would make it almost impossible for him to win re-election, while polls show Biden has other avenues to the White House.
