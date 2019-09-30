Florida Beaches Continue to Feel the Effects of Lorenzo

Hurricane Lorenzo’s effect on Florida’s beaches isn’t quite over yet– even as it continues to move northeast across the Atlantic, more than two thousand miles from the coast of Florida.

“Even though Lorenzo is more than 2,000 miles from our coastline, those large ocean swells have now moved all the way across and will continue for several more days. That’s going to lead to an elevated risk of rip currents and some minor coastal flooding especially at times of high tide,” said Florida Public Radio Emergency Network chief meteorologist Jeff Huffman.

“With this onshore flow that’s likely to persist for several more days and the fact that Lorenzo’s been spinning across the Atlantic for more than a week–these adverse beach conditions may continue through at least this weekend,” Huffman said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lorenzo is expected to bring hurricane and tropical storm force winds to the Azores beginning Tuesday night.