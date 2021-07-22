 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Attorney General Moody Tests Positive For COVID-19

by AP (Associated Press)

Image: Florida Attorney General Office via Wikimedia, Ashley Moody


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moody tweeted, “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health.” Republican Moody, 46, said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the news of Moody’s diagnosis comes just four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. DeSantis’ office did not respond to a text message and email seeking comment late Wednesday on whether the Republican governor, who received a vaccine earlier this year, would get tested for COVID-19.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP