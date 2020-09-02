 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Claudia van Zyl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes.

The ban has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

The task force has recommended that nursing homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks.

Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new COVID-19 cases.


