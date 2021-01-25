 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida air traffic tower closes after worker gets virus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Yeray Sanchez

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The air traffic control tower of a Florida airport has been closed after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Federal Aviation Administration posted on its website that the air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was closed after the worker was found to be positive for the virus on Wednesday. The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport’s air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month. The FAA didn’t say how many other workers were exposed to the infected employee.


