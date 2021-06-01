 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Has Formally Announced Her Campaign for Governor

by (WMFE)

Photo: Nikki Fried

Fried made her announcement in a video posted to her Twitter account today. The video was dubbed in English, Spanish and Creole. 

In her first official campaign video, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says it’s time for new state leadership.

“We can end two decades of corruption designed to block your will and your ballot on healthcare, wages, education, justice, the environment, marijuana and equality of opportunity.”

Fried, the only Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida, says she’s ready to beat the odds again as governor.

“I was underestimated when I fought corruption as a public defender. I was underestimated when I took on the big banks during the foreclosure crisis to keep families in their homes. And I was underestimated in 2018 when I said a Democrat from Miami could be elected commissioner of agriculture. But we did it.”

Fried is the second Democrat to announce her candidacy for the position after US Rep. Charlie Crist last month. Crist, now a Democrat, is a former Republican governor of the state.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been named a frontrunner in a potential 2024 GOP presidential primary, if former president Donald Trump doesn’t run for re-election.


