Florida Adds More Than 6,000 Cases Thursday

Florida reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing an upswing.

Florida added 6,164 cases Thursday :the second highest daily total in the last two weeks. That means in the last week, Florida has averaged 4,385 new cases every day, an increase of 10 percent.

The percentage of tests coming back positive was 7.35 percent. Epidemiologists recommend the percent positive should be below 5 percent to make sure enough testing is being done to effectively do contact tracing.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 were reported Thursday – the highest single-day record since the pandemic started. Florida has the fifth highest daily average nationwide, with Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin and California having more daily cases.

