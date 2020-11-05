 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Adds More Than 6,000 Cases Thursday

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing an upswing.

Florida added 6,164 cases Thursday :the second highest daily total in the last two weeks. That means in the last week, Florida has averaged 4,385 new cases every day, an increase of 10 percent.

The percentage of tests coming back positive was 7.35 percent. Epidemiologists recommend the percent positive should be below 5 percent to make sure enough testing is being done to effectively do contact tracing.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 were reported Thursday – the highest single-day record since the pandemic started. Florida has the fifth highest daily average nationwide, with Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin and California having more daily cases.

 


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP