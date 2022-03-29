 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Rules & Details

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida, 20 other states sue Biden administration over face mask mandate on public transporation

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Danielle Prieur


Florida is suing the Biden administration over a federal mask mandate on airplanes and other modes of public transportation.

Just a few weeks ago, the TSA extended its mask mandate through April 18th. 

Now Florida, along with 20 other states, is suing the Biden administration to overturn the mask requirement on public transportation and in transportation hubs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the problem with the mandate is that it is unequally applied and it’s left up to employees like flight attendants to enforce. 

“If you have somebody sitting in the window seat and they’re nibbling on peanuts for two and a half hours. They can have their mask down. You have the person in the middle seat that is not eating, if they just wanted to read a magazine without a mask then somehow that would be a big problem.”

DeSantis says it’s time to turnback these restrictions as more public places including schools throughout the country no longer require facial coverings.

“I think most people thought this would go the way of the buffalo. But you have an extension. Then you have Fauci coming out saying they may need to impose additional restrictions in the future. And we need to let people live their life.”

The current mask mandate was extended just weeks ago based on CDC guidance. It will end April 18th as long as COVID cases continue to trend downward in the US.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP