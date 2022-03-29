Florida, 20 other states sue Biden administration over face mask mandate on public transporation

Florida is suing the Biden administration over a federal mask mandate on airplanes and other modes of public transportation.

Gov. DeSantis announces a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s continuation of the transportation mask mandate. https://t.co/tiu5F1NaGA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 29, 2022

Just a few weeks ago, the TSA extended its mask mandate through April 18th.

Now Florida, along with 20 other states, is suing the Biden administration to overturn the mask requirement on public transportation and in transportation hubs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the problem with the mandate is that it is unequally applied and it’s left up to employees like flight attendants to enforce.

“If you have somebody sitting in the window seat and they’re nibbling on peanuts for two and a half hours. They can have their mask down. You have the person in the middle seat that is not eating, if they just wanted to read a magazine without a mask then somehow that would be a big problem.”

DeSantis says it’s time to turnback these restrictions as more public places including schools throughout the country no longer require facial coverings.

“I think most people thought this would go the way of the buffalo. But you have an extension. Then you have Fauci coming out saying they may need to impose additional restrictions in the future. And we need to let people live their life.”

The current mask mandate was extended just weeks ago based on CDC guidance. It will end April 18th as long as COVID cases continue to trend downward in the US.