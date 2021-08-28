Flooding, staff shortages lead to closing of 3 state prisons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Corrections is temporarily closing several North Florida prisons due to flooding at one facility and staffing shortages in the others.

The agency said in a statement issued Friday that employees will be reassigned to neighboring facilities.

Officials say Cross City Correctional Institution was evacuated Aug. 7 because of flooding.

Baker Correctional Institution and New River Correctional Institution will also be temporarily shuttered to “ensure safe and secure” facilities. No staff members will lose their jobs or rank since the measures being taken are temporary.

The agency says the closures “will not result in the early release of inmates.”