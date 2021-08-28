 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Flooding, staff shortages lead to closing of 3 state prisons

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Markus Spiske


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Corrections is temporarily closing several North Florida prisons due to flooding at one facility and staffing shortages in the others.

The agency said in a statement issued Friday that employees will be reassigned to neighboring facilities.

Officials say Cross City Correctional Institution was evacuated Aug. 7 because of flooding.

Baker Correctional Institution and New River Correctional Institution will also be temporarily shuttered to “ensure safe and secure” facilities. No staff members will lose their jobs or rank since the measures being taken are temporary.

The agency says the closures “will not result in the early release of inmates.”


