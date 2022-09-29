 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew

Floodwaters are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday. 

Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park. 

Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads. 

Residents are encouraged to continue to shelter in place and to avoid removing tree debris from homes or parked cars themselves. 

Officials say the curfew could be extended based on weather conditions.

For non-emergency city storm-related questions or concerns, call 407-599-3494. In an emergency, always dial 911 first.


