Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew

Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday.

🛑CURFEW: The City of Winter Park is issuing a curfew within city limits due to extensive flooding and tree debris making local roadways impassable.

This curfew is effective until 5 p.m. today, and may be extended pending conditions of the roads.https://t.co/Ze1Afs3uXm pic.twitter.com/IMgcr5BsR4 — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) September 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park.

Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads.

Residents are encouraged to continue to shelter in place and to avoid removing tree debris from homes or parked cars themselves.

Officials say the curfew could be extended based on weather conditions.

For non-emergency city storm-related questions or concerns, call 407-599-3494. In an emergency, always dial 911 first.