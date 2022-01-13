 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Flip flops. Check. Sunscreen. Check. Starting today you’ll also need a vaccine to board a Disney cruise.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line


All guests aboard Disney cruises must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Thursday. The only exception is if a child is under the age of five and is not eligible to receive their shot yet. 

The new vaccine mandate for all domestic and international passengers took effect on Thursday. 

Anyone who is five years of age and up must be fully vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination on the Disney Safe Passage website. 

Children who are four years old and younger must test negative for COVID-19 between three days and 24 hours before setting sail. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. 

People who test positive for COVID-19, along with their party, will not be allowed to board.

The new vaccination rule takes effect just days after Norwegian and Royal Caribbean canceled cruises at Port Canaveral after outbreaks aboard ships.

Along with this vaccine requirement, anyone 2 and up must wear a mask on any Disney cruise and capacity has been reduced on board.

The CDC discourages all Americans, regardless of their vaccination status, from taking a cruise as the highly infectious Omicron variant continues to spread across the US.

Read more about new health guidelines on the Disney Cruise Line by clicking on the link.


