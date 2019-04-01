 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


After National Outage: Flights are Returning to Normal, But Some Delays Continue at Orlando International Airport

by (WMFE)
Spokesperson Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines says some flights are still delayed at MCO. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Spokesperson Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines says some flights are still delayed at MCO. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There are still some delays out of Orlando International Airport this afternoon.

Airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell says that’s after flights across the country were canceled this morning.

She says a glitch in an air traffic control system called AeroData was to blame. Several major airlines use the database across the country.

“There were a number of airlines here at Orlando International that use the system. There were approximately 99 delays and it included Southwest, JetBlue, Frontier, Spirit.”

Fennell says most of the delays at MCO took place between 6 and noon today and for the most part operations are returning to normal.

“There may be delays. There may be still some residual [delays] depending on the schedule of the airline. But right now the main delays that we saw-the major delays that we saw-were in the time frame between six and noon.”

Spokesperson Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines says some flights are still delayed at MCO.

The FAA recommends travelers check with their airlines to determine whether their flight has been affected.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP