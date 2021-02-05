Flagler railroad clock returns after 50-plus years to Key West museum that already owned it

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

One standard feature at every train terminal is a clock. And there was one at the end of the Overseas Railway in Key West. WLRN’s Nancy Klingener has the story of how that clock recently returned to the island — after a half-century sojourn on the mainland.

The Key West Art and Historical Society has a permanent exhibit about the Overseas Railway, which linked the Keys to the mainland from 1912 to 1935.

So curator Cori Convertito was excited when she got an inquiry from a man in Ormond Beach. He said he had the clock that was originally from the railway’s terminal in Key West. She checked with the museum’s registrar who said – I thought we already owned that clock.

“So lo and behold he pulls up the record and he said well I’ve been unable to locate the clock – it’s missing and has been for years.”

Convertito says it appears the museum loaned the clock for repairs to the would-be donor’s father back in the early 60s. But the repairs never happened and the museum lost track – until the man contacted them.

“He had no idea that it actually had belonged to us and we had no idea where it had gotten off to.”

Last month, the clock was driven back to Key West from Ormond Beach. It will become part of the museum’s display on the railroad, along with artifacts like Ernest Hemingway’s train ticket.

They won’t have to fix the clock – the donor did that before sending it back home.