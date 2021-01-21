Fla Surgeon General on vaccine wait: ‘We will get to you’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general says states like Florida with high numbers of seniors should be given higher priority in the allotment of COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Scott Rivkees raised that point in a phone interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. The surgeon general sought to reassure Floridians that officials were doing all they could to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. The state has already vaccinated 1.1 million people, but many millions of additional doses are still needed. The virus has infected some 1.6 million people in Florida and killed more than 24,500. Rivkees says the state has little choice but to wait for limited vaccine supplies.