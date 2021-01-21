 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fla Surgeon General on vaccine wait: ‘We will get to you’

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general says states like Florida with high numbers of seniors should be given higher priority in the allotment of COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Scott Rivkees raised that point in a phone interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. The surgeon general sought to reassure Floridians that officials were doing all they could to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. The state has already vaccinated 1.1 million people, but many millions of additional doses are still needed. The virus has infected some 1.6 million people in Florida and killed more than 24,500. Rivkees says the state has little choice but to wait for limited vaccine supplies.


