 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FL Dems skeptical of DeSantis’s state guard proposal

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing Florida State Guard proposal 12/2/21. Image: DeSantis on Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing Florida State Guard proposal 12/2/21. Image: DeSantis on Twitter


Florida Democratic lawmakers are reacting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s proposal to form a state civilian military force that answers to him.

DeSantis made the announcement last week.

The Florida State Guard would be called up during emergencies to offer support, quote, “in ways not encumbered by the federal government,” according to a statement from DeSantis’s office.

The governor’s budget asks for $3.5 million to establish the guard and begin training 200 civilian members.

The concept isn’t new – 22 states have similar guards, and Florida had one in the 1940s to augment the Florida National Guard when many members left to serve in World War II.

But Orlando-based state House Rep. Anna Eskamani says DeSantis’s desire for a new state guard isn’t happening in a vacuum.

“This is a governor that has pursued legislation to criminalize acts of protesting,” she says. “This is a governor who has called the media ‘fake news’ and continues to perpetuate polarizing rhetoric and tension between both political parties. He doesn’t seem to have the best interests of Floridians in mind.”

Eskamani says the move also aligns with DeSantis’s rumored Republican presidential ambitions.

She says while there is money in the governor’s proposed budget for the Florida National Guard, she feels the funds DeSantis requested would be better spent on that existing organization, which has been essential during the pandemic.

DeSantis says the State Guard will further support the Florida National Guard during hurricanes and other emergencies.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP