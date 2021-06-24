 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FL Corrections Officials Plan To Digitize Inmate’s Physical Mail

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Alvaro Serrano


Under a new Department of Corrections proposal, inmates wouldn’t be able to hold birthday cards or photos given to them by loved ones. Instead, those documents would be scanned and available for viewing behind a screen.

The proposal is meant to crack down on contraband.

According to the News Service of Florida, those opposing the move say physical mail gives a tactile connection to the outside world.

And increases inmates’ chances of success once released.

Under the plan, inmates could print out their digitized mail.

The cost would be 25 cents per page for black-and-white paper copies and 1 dollar per page for color printouts. Inmates would be able to keep the mail they currently possess.


