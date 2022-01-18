Fishkind Conversations: Tourism-related gaps in Orlando’s recovering job market

Economic growth has rebounded strongly, but the recovery remains incomplete.

Across the country, employment is still two percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Florida has done better recouping at the state level, recovering 99% of the jobs lost.

But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the recovery is still incomplete here in Florida, as well…especially here in Central Florida because of our tourism-centric economy.

