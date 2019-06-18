 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: There’s More To Existing Home Price Data Than You Think

by (WMFE)
Image Credit: Mark Moz via flickr and Creative Commons

According to data from the real estate website Zillow, home prices dipped in Orlando in May for the first time since 2012. This ends a whopping 86-month streak where the value of the median home shot up 94% to $239,200, Zillow said.

The housing market is important to Florida’s economic outlook, so the report has raised some eyebrows.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that sales and prices of existing homes are indeed flattening, but that doesn’t mean it is time to panic.

In fact, Fishkind says, there are different ways to look at the same set of facts.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

