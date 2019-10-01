 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: The Case For Taxing Internet Sales In Florida

E-commerce concept photo courtesy of Pixabay

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling allowing states to collect sales taxes on internet-based sales, forty-two states and the District of Columbia have enacted policies to do just that.

Florida is one of only two states that has a statewide sales tax, but does not tax internet sales.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that from a strictly economic perspective, he finds the issue straightforward: there is no economic basis to exempt internet sales from sales taxes.

But as he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, things are rarely that simple.

Nicole Darden Creston

