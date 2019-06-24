Fishkind Conversations: Sea Level Rise And Its Economic Impact On Florida

Defending coastal communities from rising seas will cost the United States more than $400 billion over the next 20 years.

That’s according to a new report by the Center for Climate Integrity.

The report says Florida will be “the most heavily impacted state,” and $76 billion will be spent along the Florida coast.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that while some areas of Florida are already working against sea level rise, more must be done. And the markets are just starting to notice – and make changes.

