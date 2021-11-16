 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s sky-high rent boosted by inflation

by (WMFE)
Inflation surged to a 31-year high over the last two months.

Most of the forces driving inflation are global and national in scope. But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that one important component driving up prices – housing – is also affected by local policies and decisions made here in Central Florida.

