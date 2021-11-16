Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s sky-high rent boosted by inflation
Inflation surged to a 31-year high over the last two months.
Most of the forces driving inflation are global and national in scope. But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that one important component driving up prices – housing – is also affected by local policies and decisions made here in Central Florida.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
