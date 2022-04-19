Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s hospitality jobs are finally coming back
Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.2% in March, and Central Florida’s labor markets were particularly strong.
As economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, it appears that Central Florida’s hospitality industry recovery is finally starting to take root.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
